202
Home » Europe News » 3 people hurt, 9…

3 people hurt, 9 cows killed in car-cattle collision in UK

By The Associated Press August 17, 2018 7:06 am 08/17/2018 07:06am
Share

LONDON (AP) — British police say three people were injured and nine cows killed after a collision between cars and cattle on a busy road.

Essex Police in eastern England say officers were called just after 3 a.m. Friday to an accident on the A12 road near Witham, 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of London.

The force says cows had strayed into the road and were hit by vehicles.

Police say two people were treated by ambulance staff for minor injuries and a third was taken to a hospital.

The road was closed for several hours after the accident.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500