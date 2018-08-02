202
Home » Europe News » 2 dead at Serbian…

2 dead at Serbian National Library after gas leak

By The Associated Press August 24, 2018 10:48 am 08/24/2018 10:48am
Share
This photo shows the Serbian National Library and St. Sava temple in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. A poisonous gas leak killed two men Friday at the National Library in the Serbian capital of Belgrade, police said. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A poisonous gas leak killed two men Friday at the National Library in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, police said.

An emergency team was sent to the building in central Belgrade after the leak was detected and sealed off the area, police said.

Some 50 people had been evacuated from the library building after a heavy gas smell emerged.

Belgrade media said carbon dioxide leaked as the two victims, both maintenance workers, were testing the building’s firefighting capabilities.

“It’s clear that they died from gas poisoning; whether its carbon dioxide or some other gas will be determined by the investigation,” said Culture Minister Vladan Vukosavljevic.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News National News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500