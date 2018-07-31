202
Germany: Court acquits man accused of July 2000 bombing

By The Associated Press July 31, 2018 7:59 am 07/31/2018 07:59am
FILE---German police walks along rails at the train station Wehrhahn, Germany, July 28, 2000. A German court has acquitted a man accused in an 18-year-old bombing that injured 10 then-recent immigrants from eastern Europe, including six Jews. The 52-year-old man, whose name wasn't released in accordance with privacy laws, had been considered a suspect after the July 2000 bombing in a Duesseldorf subway station, but authorities initially couldn't find enough evidence in the case. (Gero Breloer/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has acquitted a man accused in an 18-year-old bombing that injured 10 recent immigrants from eastern Europe, including six Jews.

The 52-year-old man, whose name wasn’t released in accordance with privacy laws, had been considered a suspect in the July 2000 bombing in a Duesseldorf subway station, but at the time authorities couldn’t find enough evidence in the case.

That changed after he allegedly confessed to a fellow prisoner four years ago while incarcerated for another crime, but on Tuesday a Duesseldorf regional court said there was insufficient evidence to convict him.

The bomb detonated remotely near the group of immigrants, on their way home from German language lessons. A woman’s unborn baby was killed when hit by a piece of metal.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

