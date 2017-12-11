201.5
UK leader says there’s new optimism in Brexit talks

By The Associated Press December 11, 2017 4:54 am 12/11/2017 04:54am
The British and EU flags flap in the wind outside EU headquarters in Brussels on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. British Prime Minister Theresa May, met with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk early Friday morning following crucial overnight talks on the issue of the Irish border. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May says there is a new sense of optimism in the talks to secure Britain’s departure from the European Union.

May is set to address the House of Commons on Monday, updating lawmakers on the negotiations just days after hammering out a deal with the EU on the so-called divorce issues, including the Irish border and Britain’s financial obligations. Brexit talks are now expected to move onto trade and security cooperation.

But Britain’s argument that nothing is settled until all is agreed upon is causing unease among other countries involved in the decision. Irish officials have rejected assertions that the deal is merely a “statement of intent” rather than legally binding.

The Irish government branded the view “bizarre” and insisted that an agreement is binding.

