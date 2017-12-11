201.5
Snow wreaks havoc on travelers in Britain, schools closed

By The Associated Press December 11, 2017 4:41 am 12/11/2017 04:41am
A snowman and dog on a bench in Worcester, England, Sunday Dec. 10, 2017, as heavy snow falls across parts of Britain. Snow is causing travel disruptions across central England and northern Wales, grounding flights, shutting down roads and causing traffic accidents. (David Davies/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Snow and wintry weather are still wreaking havoc on travelers in Britain, with flights cancelled, roads sheathed in ice and rail travel disrupted.

With temperatures dropping overnight as low as minus 11.6 Celsius (11 degrees Fahrenheit), hundreds of schools were closed Monday. Europe’s largest airport, Heathrow, warned Monday that some flights would be cancelled as it cleared the backlog of flights delayed by Sunday’s snowfall.

Heathrow asked travelers to check with their airlines. In the world of interconnected air travel, any extended disruption quickly leaves planes and flight crews out of position, knocking them out of rotation for their next assignments.

National Rail said poor weather conditions are affecting travel across England and Wales. Trains on Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, Great Western, and Virgin Trains will all also be affected.

