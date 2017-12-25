201.5
Man rams car into party HQ in Berlin, no one else hurt

By The Associated Press December 25, 2017 6:28 am 12/25/2017 06:28am
Police standing beside a damaged car in the Social Democratic party, SPD, headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. Police in Berlin say a man crashed a car into the entrance area of the country's Social Democratic Party at midnight on Christmas Eve. A police statement Monday says the man described the act as a suicide attempt. A fire broke out in the car but was extinguished by the building's sprinkler system. (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Police in Berlin say a man crashed a car into the entrance area of the country’s Social Democratic Party at midnight on Christmas Eve.

A police statement Monday says the man described the act as a suicide attempt. A fire broke out in the car but was extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system.

The 58-year-old man earlier had left a bag containing gas canisters and grill lighters in front of the headquarters of the Christian Democratic Party, which along with the Social Democrats forms the current governing coalition under Chancellor Angela Merkel.

No one other than the driver was hurt. He was taken to a hospital with a head injury.

