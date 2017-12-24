201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Italy plans to deploy…

Italy plans to deploy antiterrorism military forces in Niger

By The Associated Press December 24, 2017 8:24 am 12/24/2017 08:24am
Share

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni is proposing deploying an Italian military force in Niger over the next few months to combat human trafficking and terrorism.

He says the Italian Parliament will be asked to approve transferring some of the troops now in Iraq to the African nation, a major route for migrant traffickers. He cited no numbers as he spoke Sunday aboard the Italian naval vessel Etna, which has rescued migrants from traffickers’ foundering boats in the Mediterranean.

Gentiloni advised “concentrating our attention and energies on that mix of threats stemming from human trafficking and terrorism that has been consolidating in the last few years in the Sahel, in Africa.”

Italy has recommended focusing on Africa as a strategy to combat trafficking of migrants to Libya and then northward toward Europe.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest