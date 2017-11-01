UK’s May orders probe into harassment claims against deputy

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday ordered an investigation into claims one of her senior deputies made inappropriate advances to a Conservative activist, as allegations of sexual harassment and abuse in British politics spread.

Writer and academic Kate Maltby says Cabinet minister Damian Green “fleetingly” touched her knee in 2015 and later sent her a “suggestive” text message after she was pictured wearing a corset in a newspaper.

Maltby wrote in the Times of London newspaper that Green “offered me career advice and in the same breath made it clear he was sexually interested.”

“It was not acceptable to me at the time and it should not be acceptable behavior in Westminster in the future,” Maltby wrote.

Green, Britain’s de facto deputy prime minister, denied making sexual advances.

“This untrue allegation has come as a complete shock and is deeply hurtful, especially from someone I considered a personal friend,” he said.

May’s office said the prime minister had asked the head of the civil service to “establish the facts and report back as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, an opposition Labour Party activist says the party discouraged her from reporting her rape at a Labour conference in 2011, when she was 19. Bex Bailey said a party official told her “that if I did it might damage me.”

The party said it was investigating.

The scandal surrounding Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has emboldened people in many industries to speak up about sexual harassment at the hands of powerful individuals who control their future job prospects.

The allegations against British politicians have triggered soul-searching about how to stop abusive behavior in politics.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.