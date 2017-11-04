Some UK lawmakers deny sexual harassment allegations

LONDON (AP) — Some British lawmakers are coming forward to deny their involvement as Britain’s two largest political parties investigate a string of sexual harassment allegations.

Legislator Charlie Elphicke has been suspended from the Conservative Party because of what the party calls “serious allegations” that have been referred to the police. It did not elaborate. Elphicke said on Twitter that he denies any wrongdoing.

The opposition Labour Party is also investigating a formal complaint against legislator Clive Lewis, who is accused of groping a woman at the recent party conference. He denies the charge.

Labour legislator Ivan Lewis, a former Foreign Office minister, is also denying allegations that he acted improperly toward women.

Defense Secretary Michael Fallon resigned this week after saying that his behavior had fallen short of standards.

