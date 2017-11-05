201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Slovak neo-Nazi leader defeated…

Slovak neo-Nazi leader defeated in regional election

By The Associated Press November 5, 2017 3:41 am 11/05/2017 03:41am
Share
Banska Bystrica governor and far-right political leader Marian Kotleba speaks to journalists after casting his vote during the Slovak regional elections in Banska Bystrica, Central Slovakia, Saturday Nov. 4, 2017. The fight for new Banska Bystrica governor, in which far-right political leader Marian Kotleba is defending the post against businessman Jan Lunter, will be the most closely followed duel of the Slovak regional elections to be held on Saturday. (Jan Miskovsky/CTK via AP)

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s neo-Nazi parliamentary party has suffered a blow after its chairman failed to get re-elected as the head of a regional government.

Marian Kotleba heads People’s Party Our Slovakia, which openly admires the Nazi puppet state that the country was during World War II. Party members use Nazi salutes, consider NATO a terror group and want the country out of the alliance and the European Union.

Four years ago, Kotleba shocked the country by winning in the central region of Banska Bystrica.

The Slovak Statistics Office said Sunday that independent candidate Jan Lunter won the region with 48.5 percent of the vote, comprehensively beating Kotleba, who received 23.2 percent.

In an unprecedented move, most ruling coalition and opposition parties agreed to support Lunter to get a chance to defeat Kotleba.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest