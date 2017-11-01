Search launched for missing cargo ship off Istanbul

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media reports say authorities have launched a search-and-rescue mission after a cargo ship disappeared from the radar in the Black Sea, near the coast of Istanbul.

The private Dogan news agency says Wednesday the vessel, the 78-meter (256-foot) Bilal Bal, had some 10 crew members aboard.

It was lost from view off the coast of Istanbul’s Sile district.

