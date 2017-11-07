Scottish Parliament re-opens after suspicious packages found

LONDON (AP) — Scottish officials say that the Scottish Parliament has re-opened after it was partially evacuated because of suspicious packages.

Media reports suggested packages with white powder had been found.

Police and incident management teams were deployed to the scene and parts of the parliament compound were evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries were reported and officials said business would continue as normal.

