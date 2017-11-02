201.5
US, Russia offer rival measures to pursue Syria violations

By The Associated Press November 2, 2017 6:59 pm 11/02/2017 06:59pm
Mikhail Ulyanov, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's arms control and non-proliferation department, speaks at a news conference in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Ulyanov said Russia would welcome the extension of the U.N.-sponsored investigations into chemical weapons use in Syria, but considers it necessary to amend the ground rules for them. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and Russia have circulated rival U.N. resolutions on extending the work of experts seeking to determine who is responsible for chemical weapons attacks in Syria.

Russia vetoed a U.S.-sponsored Security Council resolution Oct. 24 that would have renewed the mandate of the experts from the U.N. and the international chemical weapons watchdog for a year.

The rival resolutions, obtained Thursday by The Associated Press, would renew the mandate of the experts’ Joint Investigative Mechanism but under very different conditions.

Two days after Russia’s veto, the experts released a report blaming Syria’s government for a sarin nerve gas attack last April on Khan Sheikhoun that killed over 90 people, and Islamic State extremists for an attack in September 2016 in Um Hosh in Aleppo using mustard gas.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
