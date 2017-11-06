201.5
Mattis faces questions from allies on Islamic State strategy

By The Associated Press November 6, 2017 5:16 am 11/06/2017 05:16am
FILE - In this June 5, 2017, file photo, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, and U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis participate in talks at Government House in Sydney. President Donald Trump’s national security brain trust faces Congress on the need for a new war authorization as the deadly ambush in Niger is fueling a push among many lawmakers to update the legal parameters for combat operations overseas. (Mark Metcalfe/Pool Photo via AP, File)

HELSINKI (AP) — As the Islamic State group loses its remaining strongholds in Iraq and Syria, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is facing a growing chorus of questions from NATO allies and partners about what the next steps will be in the region to preserve peace and insure the militants don’t rise again.

Heading into a week of meetings with Nordic countries and allies across Europe, Mattis must begin to articulate what has been a murky American policy on how the future of Syria unfolds.

Speaking to reporters traveling with him to Finland, Mattis said the main question from U.S. allies is: what comes next? And he said the key is to get the peace process on track.

