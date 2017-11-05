Man detained after opening fire in Norway; no injuries

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in Norway say they have a detained a man with a firearm who is suspected of opening fire in central Oslo. No one has been injured.

Police said on Twitter that the man was detained behind Oslo’s downtown cathedral, adding they have no information that shots were fired at people. However, they were seeking witnesses.

Sunday’s incident happened around Stortorvet, a square adjacent to the Oslo Domkirke cathedral.

