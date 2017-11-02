201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » French minister condemns vandalizing…

French minister condemns vandalizing of Jewish grave

By The Associated Press November 2, 2017 7:08 am 11/02/2017 07:08am
Share

PARIS (AP) — France’s interior minister has condemned the desecration of a prominent Jewish grave plaque near Paris by unknown vandals as “cowardly and odious.”

Gerard Collomb said the plaque in homage to Ilan Halimi, a French Jew murdered in 2006, was pulled off, thrown on the ground and covered with anti-Semitic writing.

Collomb noted that the plaque had previously been vandalized in 2015.

France’s leading Jewish group the CRIF said that this latest event highlights the country’s persistent anti-Semitism.

Halimi was held and tortured for three weeks before being murdered in a suburb of Paris by a French criminal gang.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest