201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Former New Yorker accused…

Former New Yorker accused of trying to recruit for IS group

By The Associated Press November 1, 2017 2:22 pm 11/01/2017 02:22pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A permanent U.S. resident who was arrested in the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo stands accused of being a major recruiter and propagandist for the Islamic State group.

Brooklyn federal prosecutors said Wednesday that ex-New Yorker Mirsad Kandic is now in the United States to faces six charges. Two of the counts carry potential life prison sentences upon conviction.

A lawyer for Kandic did not immediately comment.

In court papers, prosecutors said Kandic was living in the Bronx and Brooklyn before he used fake documents to overcome a no-fly designation and go to Turkey before joining the Islamic State. They say he wanted to go abroad to engage in “jihad” against U.S. military forces to obtain martyrdom.

They say Kandic disseminated terrorism propaganda to solicit people in the U.S. and promote terrorist attacks.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest