201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Dutch far-right leader cancels…

Dutch far-right leader cancels ‘Islam Safari’ after ban

By The Associated Press November 3, 2017 10:24 am 11/03/2017 10:24am
Share
Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders, left, and Belgian anti-immigrant politician Filip Dewinter address the media at the Belgian federal parliament in Brussels on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. A Belgian mayor banned Wilders and Dewinter from holding a rally in Molenbeek, a Muslim-majority Brussels neighborhood. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

BRUSSELS (AP) — Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders has cancelled his “Islam Safari” through a Muslim-majority neighborhood of Brussels after a Belgian mayor banned him from entering.

Wilders and Belgian anti-immigrant politician Filip Dewinter had planned to tour the Molenbeek neighborhood just after Friday Muslim prayers.

Some of the extremists linked to the Paris massacres in November 2015 and the suicide bomb attacks on the Brussels airport and subway in March 2016 lived in or traveled through Molenbeek. Belgian police and the army have remained on high alert for almost two years.

Molenbeek Mayor Francoise Schepmans issued an order Thursday saying the planned visit could not take place “to avoid any predictable threat to order and public peace.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest