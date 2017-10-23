WADA investigating claims of systematic doping in China

BERLIN (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency says it is looking into allegations made by a German broadcaster that Chinese athletes benefited from systematic doping in the 1980s and 90s.

WADA says “the allegations were brought forward by former Chinese physician, Xue Yinxian, who is said to have looked after several national teams in China during the decades in question.”

Xue, who recently arrived in Germany and is seeking political asylum with her son, told broadcaster ARD that more than 10,000 athletes were affected, some as young as 11, and that anyone who was against doping was considered “a danger to the country. And anyone who endangered the country is now in prison.”

The 79-year-old Xue, who said she lost her job after refusing to treat an athlete with doping substances before the 1988 Olympics, says “all international medals should be withdrawn” from China for the period.

WADA says it will examine “whether such a system may have prevailed beyond these decades.”

