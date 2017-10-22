US-allied force takes Syria’s largest oil field from IS

201.5
By The Associated Press October 22, 2017 4:28 am 10/22/2017 04:28am
BEIRUT (AP) — U.S-allied forces say they have captured Syria’s largest oil field from the Islamic State group.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, who are in a race with Russian-backed Syrian government forces to seize parts of the oil-rich Deir el-Zour province, said Sunday it is in full control of the Al-Omar field.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says pro-government forces have retreated from the area around the field after coming under heavy fire from IS militants. The SDF says government forces are three kilometers (two miles) away from the fields.

The Islamic State group has lost most of the territory it once held in Syria and neighboring Iraq.

