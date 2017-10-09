201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » UNESCO chooses new chief…

UNESCO chooses new chief amid tensions over Palestinian role

By The Associated Press October 9, 2017 2:30 am 10/09/2017 02:30am
Share

PARIS (AP) — UNESCO’s executive board is choosing a new leader to replace departing director Irina Bokova, whose tenure was marred by funding troubles and tension over its inclusion of Palestine as a member.

Intense diplomatic wrangling has marked the race among seven candidates to become the next director general of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. Arab countries have long wanted to lead the organization, though divisions over Palestinian membership have complicated their push.

Voting by UNESCO’s executive board starts Monday and continues through the week.

Leading candidates include Qian Tang of China, former Egyptian government minister Moushira Khattab and Qatar’s former Culture Minister Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Kawari.

The U.S. and Israel suspended UNESCO funding when its members voted to make Palestine a member state in 2011.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Middle East News National News Science News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest