UK’s May says she is ‘resilient’ amid threats to leadership

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 4:08 am 10/08/2017 04:08am
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for charity coffee event in Reading, England, where she responded to claims of a plot involving Conservative Party Members of Parliament to oust her from Number 10, saying she is providing "calm leadership" with the "full support" of her cabinet Friday Oct. 6, 2017. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May says she is “resilient” despite a difficult speech at the Conservative Party conference and growing threats to her leadership.

She told the Sunday Times she would not hide from a challenge as senior party figures urged others to back her.

Her conference speech on Wednesday was interrupted by a heckler, marred by a persistent cough and a set that started to fail during her talk when letters fell off a party slogan.

She denied reports that she cried after the speech.

“One minute journalists are accusing me of being an ice maiden or a robot, then they claim I’m a weeping woman in dire need of a good night’s sleep,” she said.

May is reported to be considering a Cabinet shakeup in the coming weeks.

