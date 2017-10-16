201.5
UK singer Ed Sheeran tells fans of bike accident, arm injury

By The Associated Press October 16, 2017 8:35 am 10/16/2017 08:35am
In this file photo dated Sunday, March 12, 2017, British singer Ed Sheeran performs in Milan, Italy. Sheeran has told fans via Instagram that he's had a bicycle injury and posted a photo of his arm in a cast, advising fans he may have to change some concert dates with a series of shows in Asia scheduled to start on Oct. 22. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, FILE)

LONDON (AP) — British singer Ed Sheeran has told fans via Instagram that he’s had a bicycle injury and may have to change some concert dates.

The popular singer said Monday he’s had “a bit of a bicycle accident” and is “currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows.”

Sheeran is scheduled to perform a series of shows in Asia starting on Oct. 22.

He asks fans to “stay tuned” for further news.

The Instagram post showed a photograph of his tattooed arm in a cast.

