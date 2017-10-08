201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » UK police release driver…

UK police release driver detained in London crash

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 6:44 am 10/08/2017 06:44am
Share
In this image taken from TV, police officers surround the scene of an incident involving a car, at center, in central London, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. British emergency services raced to London's Natural History Museum after a car struck pedestrians Saturday outside the building. Police said a number of people were injured and one person was detained at the scene. (AP Photo)

LONDON (AP) — London police have released a 47-year-old man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a car crash outside the Natural History Museum injured 11 people.

Police said Sunday the man was released “under investigation.” He has not been charged or identified.

The crash Saturday afternoon on Exhibition Road in London’s busy museum district was initially feared to be a possible terrorist attack.

It seemed to resemble incidents earlier this year when extremists in vehicles attacked pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and on London Bridge.

Police said after several hours of urgent investigation that it was a road traffic collision not related to terrorism.

The leg and head injuries suffered by pedestrians were not judged to be life-threatening.

Britain’s official terrorist threat level is set at “severe” indicating an attack is likely.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest