Turkish court overturns jailed lawmaker’s conviction

By The Associated Press October 9, 2017 11:07 am 10/09/2017 11:07am
FILE - In this Friday, June 23, 2017 file photo, Enis Berberoglu, a lawmaker from Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and former editor-in-chief of the nation's leading Hurriyet newspaper, attends the funeral prayers of his father-in-law in Istanbul. Berberoglu, who was convicted and sentenced to 25-years for revealing state secrets, got a special permission for one day to attend the funeral and returned to his prison. Turkey's state-run news agency said Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, an Istanbul appeals court nullified the conviction handed to Berberoglu and ordered a new trial. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, File)

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says a Turkish court has overturned the conviction of an opposition lawmaker imprisoned for allegedly exposing state secrets. 

Anadolu Agency said an Istanbul appeals court quashed the conviction handed to Enis Berberoglu, a legislator from the main opposition People’s Republican Party, or CHP, and ordered a new trial.

Berberoglu was sentenced to 25 years in prison earlier this year for allegedly leaking footage to an opposition newspaper suggesting Turkey smuggled arms to Islamist rebels in Syria. He was convicted of revealing state secrets and espionage.

In July, CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu led a 450-kilometer (280-mile) march from Ankara to the prison where Berberoglu was being held, to protest the government’s crackdown following last year’s failed coup. 

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
