Turkey seeks Nigeria’s support against US-based cleric

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged cooperation with Nigeria in its fight against Boko Haram but said he expected the African nation’s support against a movement led by U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating last year’s failed coup.

Speaking at a joint news conference Thursday with Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, Erdogan reiterated Turkish assertions that schools run by Gulen’s movement in Africa were being used to raise “militants.”

Buhari was in the Turkish capital for a meeting of “Developing-8” countries, which also includes Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia and Pakistan.

Erdogan also said Turkish customs authorities were engaged in talks with their Nigerian counterparts over how hundreds of rifles allegedly made their way to Nigeria from Turkey.

Gulen denies involvement in the coup.

