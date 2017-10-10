201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Turkey says doesn't need…

Turkey says doesn’t need US permission to prosecute citizen

By The Associated Press October 10, 2017 5:38 am 10/10/2017 05:38am
Share

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says his country doesn’t need Washington’s permission to prosecute its citizens, the latest swipe in an escalating feud with the United States over the arrest of a U.S. consulate employee.

Yildirim on Tuesday also slammed Washington for the arrest of a Turkish banker for his alleged role in helping Iran escape U.S. sanctions, and for its failure to extradite U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Turkey says was behind last year’s failed coup.

The U.S. on Sunday suspended most visa services for Turkish citizens after the arrest of a Turkish staff member at the U.S. consulate on charges of espionage and alleged ties to Gulen’s movement. Turkey retaliated by halting visas services in the U.S.

Yildirim said: “Turkey is a state of law. … Were we to seek the permission of the (U.S.) gentlemen?”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest