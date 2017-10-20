201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Trump blames 'radical Islam'…

Trump blames ‘radical Islam’ for uptick in crime in Britain

By The Associated Press October 20, 2017 7:41 am 10/20/2017 07:41am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is misrepresenting a report on British crime statistics by blaming an uptick in police-reported incidents on “Radical Islamic terror.”

Britain’s Office for National Statistics this week reported a 13 percent crime increase from the previous year in England and Wales. The report says the uptick “reflects a range of factors,” including an increase in incidents, improvements to how crimes are recorded and more victims coming forward. The report does not mention Islam.

Early Friday morning, Trump tweeted: “Just out report: ‘United Kingdom crime rises 13% annually amid spread of Radical Islamic terror.'” It was not clear what source Trump was quoting, as that line does not appear in the report.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest