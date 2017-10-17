201.5
Tigers from war-torn Aleppo settle into new Dutch home

By The Associated Press October 17, 2017 8:53 am 10/17/2017 08:53am
In this image released on Tuesday Oct. 17, 2017, by Four Paws, shows one of two Aleppo tigers taking a bath at Felida Big Cat center Nijeberkoop, Netherlands. Two tigers rescued from a zoo near the conflict-torn Syrian city of Aleppo have arrived in their new temporary home in the northern Netherlands. International animal charity Four Paws the organization that saved the traumatized tigers, Sultan and Sayeeda, said Tuesday they are settling into the FELIDA Big Cat Center in Nijeberkoop so that they can be transferred to a larger sanctuary in the future. (Jeanine Noordermeer, Four Paws via AP)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Two tigers rescued from a zoo near Aleppo have arrived in their new home in the Netherlands to recover from their ordeal in the conflict-torn Syrian city.

The organization that saved the tigers, Sultan and Sayeeda, said Tuesday they are settling into the FELIDA Big Cat Center in Nijeberkoop, 130 kilometers (80 miles) northeast of Amsterdam, where they will receive special care and monitoring to help them overcome their traumatic past.

International animal charity Four Paws says in a statement that it hopes to build up the big cats’ strength so that they can be transferred to a larger sanctuary in the future.

The tigers were among 13 animals, including lions and bears who were evacuated in July and taken from Syria to Turkey and then to Jordan.

