Tigers from war-torn Aleppo settle into new Dutch home

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Two tigers rescued from a zoo near Aleppo have arrived in their new home in the Netherlands to recover from their ordeal in the conflict-torn Syrian city.

The organization that saved the tigers, Sultan and Sayeeda, said Tuesday they are settling into the FELIDA Big Cat Center in Nijeberkoop, 130 kilometers (80 miles) northeast of Amsterdam, where they will receive special care and monitoring to help them overcome their traumatic past.

International animal charity Four Paws says in a statement that it hopes to build up the big cats’ strength so that they can be transferred to a larger sanctuary in the future.

The tigers were among 13 animals, including lions and bears who were evacuated in July and taken from Syria to Turkey and then to Jordan.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.