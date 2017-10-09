The Latest: Danish minister calls for compromise on Brexit

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Britain’s negotiations to leave the European Union (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

Denmark’s foreign minister says the European Union should compromise and agree to move stalled Brexit talks on to a new phase.

Kristian Jensen has told The Guardian newspaper that the two sides “are now on the same page” and “it is rather important we get on to a more close and more speedy process of concluding some of the issues.”

Divorce talks between Britain and the bloc have become bogged down on details of the divorce settlement, including the amount the U.K. must pay to honor its commitments. EU officials say there can be no discussion of future trade between Britain and the bloc until there has been “sufficient progress” on divorce terms.

A fifth round of talks between British and EU officials began Monday in Brussels.

Jensen called for compromise, saying “this will never be a 100 percent win for one side or the other side.”

___

12:25 p.m.

The European Union is bouncing the diplomatic ball back into Britain’s court, insisting it is up to the government of Theresa May to take the initiative if it wants to unblocks Brexit negotiations.

EU Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said Monday that, despite what Britain says, it is not for the EU to change its negotiating position as time on the two-year window for talks keeps ticking.

Schinas said that Britain first needs to make “sufficient progress” on how to disentangle Britain from the bloc, before any talks on a future trade and security deal can start.

“There has been so far no solution found on step 1, which is the divorce proceedings. So the ball is entirely in the U.K. court for the rest to happen,” Schinas said.

When asked to comment on the British chief negotiator not being in Brussels for Monday’s start of the latest round of talks, Schinas said that the EU team “is available 24/7.”

He added: “The timing of talks depends on the availability of our U.K. partners. We are always here and we are ready.”

___

10 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is urging the European Union to show “leadership and flexibility” in unblocking Brexit talks, saying the ball is in the bloc’s court.

May is due to update British lawmakers on progress since her speech in Florence, Italy last month.

In the speech May said Britain would be willing to abide by EU rules and pay into its coffers for two years after Brexit in 2019. EU leaders called her suggestions positive but asked for more details.

The U.K wants to move talks on to discussing future trade relations, but so far the EU says there hasn’t been enough progress.

May’s office says she will say Monday that “the ball is in their court. But I am optimistic we will receive a positive response.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.