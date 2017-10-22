The Latest: Slovenia president sees runoff vote as likely

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — The Latest on the presidential election in Slovenia (all times local):

8:55 p.m.

Slovenia’s President Borut Pahor has acknowledged that a runoff vote will be necessary after the first round of balloting in the country’s presidential election.

Pahor was seeking re-election in the vote on Sunday. The initial vote count gives him the lead, but without the majority of votes needed to win a second term outright.

With more than 90 percent of the votes counted, Pahor had 47 percent. His main opponent, Marjan Sarec received around 25 percent.

Pahor says it appears a Nov. 12 runoff vote will be needed and he will “do my best to prove that I’m best choice. I’m glad for support that I got in first round.”

Sarec is a former comedian who is the mayor of the northern town of Kamnik.

___

8:35 p.m.

Slovenia’s President Borut Pahor is leading in a preliminary presidential vote count, but is likely to face a runoff

With nearly 83 percent of the vote counted in Sunday’s election, Pahor won 47 percent of the vote. His closest rival, Marjan Sarec, a former comedian who is mayor of the northern town of Kamnik, has 25 percent.

Nine presidential candidates — including five women — were competing for the largely ceremonial but still influential post in the European Union member country with a population of 2 million that is the homeland of U.S. first lady Melania Trump.

If Pahor does not win more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff would be scheduled for Nov. 12.

___

9:10 a.m.

Slovenians are voting in a presidential election with polls predicting an easy re-election for President Borut Pahor, a veteran politician and former model known for his use of social media.

Some 1.7 million voters on Sunday were choosing among nine candidates for the largely ceremonial but influential post. This nation in Central Europe is a member of the European Union and the homeland of U.S. first lady Melania Trump.

Slovenia’s presidency holds no executive powers. However, the president proposes the prime minister, who runs the government, and the president’s opinion carries weight on important issues.

Pre-election surveys say Pahor could possibly win a majority of votes and avoid a runoff. His main opponent is Marjan Sarec, a former comedian who is the mayor of the northern town of Kamnik.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.