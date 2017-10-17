201.5
The Latest: Pilot killed in military jet crash near Madrid

By The Associated Press October 17, 2017 6:09 am 10/17/2017 06:09am
MADRID (AP) — The Latest on the military jet crash near Madrid (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Spanish Defense Ministry says a pilot has died in a military jet crash at an air base outside Madrid.

A ministry spokesman said the F-18 jet crashed at the Torrejon de Ardoz base outside Madrid on Tuesday during take-off. No one else was on the plane at the time.

The ministry said it had no details on the cause of the incident, which took place shortly after 11 p.m. (0900 GMT) local time.

Television images showed a massive cloud of smoke rising from the base area.

The official was speaking on condition of anonymity in keeping with force regulations.

11:55 a.m.

Spain’s Defense Ministry says a military jet has crashed at an air base outside Madrid.

A ministry spokesman said the F-18 jet crashed at the Torrejon de Ardoz base outside Madrid on Tuesday during take-off.

The spokesman did not provide details on whether the pilot was injured or whether anyone else was hurt. Television images showed a massive cloud of smoke rising from the base area.

The official was speaking on condition of anonymity in keeping with force regulations.

