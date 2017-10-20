The Latest: EU to start internal talks on next Brexit phase

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Latest on Brexit (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

European Union Council President Donald Tusk says that the 27 EU leaders have agreed to start fine-tuning a common position for negotiations on a future trade deal with Britain once it leaves the bloc in 2019.

By starting work on this now, Britain and the EU 27 could start such trade negotiations immediately if a December summit agrees that enough progress has been made on three key divorce issues — Britain’s exit bill, the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland and citizens’ rights.

Tusk said in a Twitter message: “Leaders green-light internal EU27 preparations for 2nd phase.”

___

10 a.m.

Ireland’s leader is praising British Prime Minister Theresa May for a constructive attitude on Brexit talks but says “we’re a long way” from getting to the next step.

Leo Varadkar on Friday welcomed “very positive language” from May to other EU leaders at a summit in Brussels, notably about the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. That’s a central issue at the talks on Britain’s departure from the EU.

But he said “we need to see sentiment and language backed up on more detail” and “we haven’t had sufficient progress yet.”

May met Friday morning with European Council President Donald Tusk and is now meeting with other EU leaders. She will then leave and the remaining 27 leaders will discuss their plans ahead without Britain.

___

9:15 a.m.

European Union leaders have gathered to weigh progress in Brexit negotiations as they look for new ways to speed up the painfully slow moving process.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said she told her 27 EU partners that “the clear and urgent imperative must be that the dynamic you create enables us to move forward together.”

Britain is set to leave the EU in 2019, but negotiations must be completed within a year so parliaments can validate it.

Maltese Prime Minster Joseph Muscat praised May’s address to the leaders as her “best performance yet.”

Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said Friday it appeared to be a rhetorical exercise combining extracts from a previous speech and that it is time to move “from words to real deeds.”

