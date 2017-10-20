Syrian refugee detained in Greece on terror charge

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police in northern Greece say a 32-year-old Syrian refugee has been arrested on terrorism-related charges following a review of his asylum application.

Authorities said the man was detained in the northeast city of Alexandroupolis as a suspected fighter of the Islamic State group while in Syria.

The man, who hasn’t been named, traveled to a Greek island from Turkey last year and lives in the northern city of Thessaloniki with his wife and two children.

