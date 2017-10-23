201.5
Switzerland: 8 people hurt during ax attack in small town

By The Associated Press October 23, 2017 4:48 am 10/23/2017 04:48am
This photo shows a town square in Flums, Switzerland, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, after several were injured in an ax attack. Police believe the suspect attacked several people in the town square, then fled with a stolen car, which later was involved in an accident. The suspect continued on foot before attacking more people at a gas station shop, where he was arrested, police said. (Eddy Risch/Keystone via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss police say eight people were hurt, at least one of them seriously, during an ax attack in a small northeastern town that ended with the suspect’s arrest. The alleged assailant, a 17-year-old Latvian boy, lived locally and studied at a vocational school.

Deputy regional police chief Sigi Rueegg said the assailant first attacked a couple in a central square in Flums Sunday evening. Their eight-month-old baby fell out of a pram but wasn’t attacked. Passers-by tried to intervene.

The attacker stole a car, which he crashed, then continued on foot. He attacked two people in their cars outside a gas station before police shot at, Tasered and arrested the suspect.

Prosecutors said Monday previous reports to authorities that the boy talked about violence could point to a “personality disorder.”

