Swedish activists ready to stage women-only music festival

HELSINKI (AP) — A crowdfunding campaign to stage a women-only music festival in Sweden as a response to reported rapes and sexual assaults at past festivals in the Nordic country has exceeded its goal.

The Kickstarter web page on Monday showed donations from over 3,300 people worth 533,000 Swedish kronor ($66,000) to set up the Statement Festival next year as a message against sexual abuse.

Swedish comedian Emma Knyckare said she came up with the idea after hearing about the cancellation of next year’s Bravalla Festival due to several reported sexual assaults this year at Sweden’s biggest music festival.

Organizers said venue for the male-free, two-day festival next summer was not yet clear but “thousands” are expected to attend to hear all-female acts.

