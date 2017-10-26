Catalan leader to make TV address in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Catalan president Carles Puigdemont was expected to make a televised address in Barcelona Thursday, when local media say he may be calling a snap regional election.

The announcement came hours ahead of a scheduled meeting in the regional parliament to debate how to respond to plans by central Spanish authorities to take direct control of the region in an attempt to derail Catalonia’s bid for secession.

Quoting unnamed government sources, Catalonia’s main newspaper La Vanguardia reported that Puigdemont was planning to dissolve the regional parliament and call a fresh election for Dec. 20.

Such a move could thwart an independence bid that has put Spanish politics on a tightrope.

Spain’s conservative government had initially offered to halt the extraordinary measures if new elections were to be called in Catalonia, but has recently said that the takeover plan is unstoppable. The Spanish Senate is scheduled to approve the plan on Friday.

An early election could help defuse Spain’s deepest political crisis in four decades since the country restored democratic rule after Gen. Francisco Franco’s dictatorship.

The televised address was initially scheduled for 1.30 p.m. local time (1130 GMT) Thursday, Puigdemont’s office said, but the statement was delayed by an hour to 2.30 p.m. (1230 GMT).

Puigdemont risked being charged with rebellion, something that could have landed him in jail.

Regional vice president Oriol Junqueras, who represents the hard line pro-independence politicians in the ruling coalition, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the Spanish government had left Catalonia “no other option” but to push ahead with the secession bid.

Puigdemont’s cabinet, including Junqueras, had met for frantic meetings overnight and on Thursday morning. They were joined by the regional parliament’s speaker and representatives of Assemblea Nacional Catalana and Omnium Cultural, the grassroots organizations that have been key in the independence push.

In Barcelona, thousands of university and high school students demonstrated against the Spanish government’s plans to assume control of Catalonia’s affairs.

The protesters, many draped in the red and yellow Catalan flag and holding banners calling for independence, marched through central Barcelona, blocking several nearby streets as they headed to the government palace where Puigdemont was expected to speak.

The atmosphere was festive as they marched past the Barcelona headquarters of Spain’s national police shouting “out with the occupation forces,” a slogan that has become ubiquitous in protests since police trying to halt the banned Oct. 1 independence referendum clashed violently with voters.

Some protesters sang “Els Segladors,” the Catalan official anthem. One student leader shouted into a microphone: “Carles, don’t take a step backwards … don’t be a coward!”

But not all the demonstrators were in favor of independence.

Seventeen-year-old Martina Gallego said that while she didn’t want Catalonia to secede from Spain, she objected strongly to how the Spanish government is treating the region.

“They are taking all our rights of autonomy away,” she said. “I’m not in favor of independence, but I don’t think this is right.”

Joseph Wilson in Barcelona and Ciaran Giles in Madrid contributed.

