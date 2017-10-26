Spanish police reopen Madrid avenue closed for abandoned car

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police have reopened a section of Madrid’s Gran Via central shopping avenue that was cordoned off temporarily because of an abandoned car.

A National Police spokeswoman said officers used sniffer dogs to inspect the car on Thursday night but later towed it away and reopened the street.

She says the car did not appear to be carrying anything suspicious, such as a bomb, and had not been reported stolen.

She says officers think it was a false alarm and are looking for the driver or owner.

The car was reported shortly after 7 p.m. (1700 GMT), when the Gran Via is normally packed with people.

The police spokeswoman discussed the incident on condition of anonymity in keeping with police regulations.

