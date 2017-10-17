201.5
Spain: Military jet crashes at air base outside Madrid

By The Associated Press October 17, 2017 5:53 am 10/17/2017 05:53am
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Defense Ministry says a military jet has crashed at an air base outside Madrid.

A ministry spokesman said the F-18 jet crashed at the Torrejon de Ardoz base outside Madrid on Tuesday during take-off.

The spokesman did not provide details on whether the pilot was injured or whether anyone else was hurt. Television images showed a massive cloud of smoke rising from the base area.

The official was speaking on condition of anonymity in keeping with force regulations.

