201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Son of Equatorial Guinea…

Son of Equatorial Guinea president handed suspended sentence

By The Associated Press October 27, 2017 5:04 am 10/27/2017 05:04am
Share

PARIS (AP) — A French court has handed the son of Equatorial Guinea’s president a suspended sentence of three years in prison after he was found guilty of embezzling millions in public money.

Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, his country’s second vice president, faced trial after spending and investing millions of dollars in France with funds allegedly linked to corruption, embezzlement and extortion in his African nation.

He also was handed a suspended fine of 30 million euros ($35 million), and the court ordered that all the goods seized during the investigation should remain confiscated.

Obiang was charged with laundering a huge amount of money in France to feed a lavish lifestyle.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest