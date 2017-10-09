Russia warns US-funded media outlets of possible limits

MOSCOW (AP) — The U.S. government-funded broadcaster says Russia has warned of possible restrictions on some of its operations.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said Monday that the Russian Justice Ministry warned its Russian service, known as Radio Svoboda, the Russian language Current Time television and Idel Realii, a Russian-language site run by the broadcaster’s Tatar-Bashkir service, that their operations fall under a Russian law on foreign agents and could be restricted.

The move follows Russia’s warning it could respond tit-for-tat if Washington restricts operations of Russian state-funded RT television network and Sputnik news agency in the U.S.

RT said it faces a U.S. demand to register as a foreign agent and provide detailed personal data for its staff, the request it said amounts to an attempt to push it out of the U.S.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.