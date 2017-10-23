201.5
Right-wing: Italian votes ‘a lesson in democracy for Europe’

By The Associated Press October 23, 2017 6:24 am 10/23/2017 06:24am
Northern League leader Matteo Salvini is seen on a tablet device as he talks to reporters during a news conference at the Northern League headquarters, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. The presidents of Italy's wealthy northern regions of Veneto and Lombardy on Sunday claimed victory in autonomy referendums that seek to grab additional powers and tax revenue from Rome, riding a global tide of self-determination that has swamped Spain's Catalonia region. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

MILAN (AP) — The head of Italy’s right-wing Northern League party says twin referendums seeking more autonomy for two wealthy northern regions were “a lesson in democracy for Europe.”

Matteo Salvini says Monday that the 5.5 million citizens in Lombardy and Veneto who voted for greater autonomy in the Sunday referendums are triggering a reform process “from the bottom” in a bid for greater self-determination.

The two wealthy Northern League-governed regions, which make up 30 percent of Italy’s GDP, are seeking more control over their tax revenues and more say over such policies as immigration, security, education and the environment.

Unlike the referendum Spain’s region of Catalonia, the Italian referendums didn’t seek independence and were approved by Italy’s constitutional court.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

