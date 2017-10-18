Provocative sculpture rejected by Louvre finds new home

PARIS (AP) — A huge abstract sculpture deemed too obscene for the regal gardens of the Louvre Museum has found a new home at Paris’ edgier Pompidou Center.

The sculpture was unveiled Tuesday in front of the Pompidou modern art museum. Made of cubical containers, the artwork suggests two human figures having sex. Artist Joep Van Lieshout told The Associated Press the work, titled “Domestikator,” is meant to represent the domestication of the Earth by humankind and the evolution of robotics and big data.

The work was meant to be displayed at the FIAC contemporary art festival in the Tuileries Gardens, adjacent to the Louvre. But Pierre Bachelot of the Carpenter’s Workshop Gallery representing the artist said Louvre management “found it could shock” visitors.

Bachelot said “it’s art, so you must open your mind.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.