Polish man confesses to deadly knife attack, prosecutor says

By The Associated Press October 21, 2017 12:08 pm 10/21/2017 12:08pm
Police are seen in front of the VIVO! shopping mall where a knife attack took place, in Stalowa Wola, southeastern Poland, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Police in Poland say there are no terror or political motives for a knife attack at a shopping mall that left one person dead and nine injured. Police say shoppers detained the alleged attacker, a 27-year-old local man, until police could arrive. (AP Photo)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A man has confessed to stabbing people at a shopping mall in Poland, killing one and injuring nine, and faces charges of homicide and attempted homicide, a prosecutor said Saturday.

The 27-year-old wielding two knives attacked people at the VIVO! mall Friday afternoon in the southeastern town of Stalowa Wola. He was detained by shoppers and handed over to police.

Prosecutors identified him only as a local resident, Konrad K., in line with Poland’s privacy laws. A local court ordered his detention for at least three months at a prison that provides psychiatric treatment in the southern city of Krakow.

Regional prosecution head Janusz Woznik said the man blamed society for his problems. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Eight people were hospitalized, two of them in critical condition.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

