201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Merkel's party seeks to…

Merkel’s party seeks to win fourth German state in a year

By The Associated Press October 15, 2017 5:53 am 10/15/2017 05:53am
Share
Voters cast their ballot in a polling station in Hessisch Oldendorf, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. About 6.1 million residents are eligible to vote in Sunday's state election in Lower Saxony. Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats hope to oust the Social Democrats of current governor Stephan Weil. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party is aiming to unseat the incumbent center-left governor in Lower Saxony for a fourth straight victory in state elections this year.

Sunday’s vote in the northern state was called after the ruling coalition between Social Democrats and Greens lost its one-seat majority in July.

Merkel’s Christian Democrats were slightly behind in recent polls, a fact attributed partly to local party leader Bernd Althusmann’s low profile compared to that of governor Stephan Weil.

About 6.1 million voters are called upon to vote in Lower Saxony, which has a large agriculture industry but is also home to German automaker Volkswagen.

Merkel’s center-right party came out top in last month’s national election, but formal talks on forming a coalition were put on hold until after Lower Saxony’s vote.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest