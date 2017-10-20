201.5
Merkel seeks EU’s patience as Germany forms new government

By The Associated Press October 20, 2017 10:35 am 10/20/2017 10:35am
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a media conference at the conclusion of an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. European Union leaders gathered Friday to weigh progress in negotiations on Britain's departure from their club as they look for new ways to speed up the painfully slow moving process. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is asking her European Union partners for patience in discussing the bloc’s future as she embarks on efforts to form a new government.

Germany’s Sept. 24 election left the conservative Merkel trying to form a new, untried coalition with the pro-business Free Democrats and traditionally left-leaning Greens.

Exploratory talks opened Wednesday and were stepping up Friday, with all potential partners getting together for the first time. Talks are scheduled through Nov. 2, but it’s likely to be weeks or months before they conclude.

Merkel said in Brussels on Friday that talks will feature issues such as the eurozone’s future.

She said “it’s not yet foreseeable when I can present results, and we will need in the coming weeks respect for the formation of a government in Germany.”

