Macedonia’s ruling Social Democrats eye local poll sweep

By The Associated Press October 16, 2017 7:46 am 10/16/2017 07:46am
SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Candidates supported by Macedonia’s governing left-wing coalition have taken a strong lead in local government elections, according to near-final results reported by the country’s electoral authorities.

With 99.4 percent of votes counted, the State Electoral Commission said Monday that the Social Democrats are leading in 54 of the country’s 81 municipalities, including the capital Skopje, before a runoff in two weeks.

The poll took place amid bitter rivalry between Prime Minister Zoran Zaev’s new Social Democrat-led government and the rival conservative VMRO-DPMNE party, which had governed for a decade.

The conservatives previously dominated local government and are challenging the results of Sunday’s vote in several racing, citing alleged voting irregularities.

