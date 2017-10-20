201.5
Everton bans fan who aimed punch at Lyon goalkeeper

By The Associated Press October 20, 2017 7:33 am 10/20/2017 07:33am
Everton's Ashley Williams celebrates after scoring during a Group E Europa League soccer match between Everton F.C. and Olympique Lyon at Goodison Park Stadium, Liverpool, England, Thursday Oct. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton has banned a supporter who appeared to aim a punch at a Lyon player in a Europa League game.

The unnamed fan, who was holding a child with one arm, targeted goalkeeper Anthony Lopes during a second-half melee that was instigated by Everton defender Ashley Williams’ barge on Lopes on Thursday.

Everton says the supporter will be banned from attending games.

Everton is also facing sanctions from UEFA after European football’s governing body charged the English Premier League club with “aggressions by supporters against players.”

Merseyside Police is also investigating the crowd trouble at Goodison Park after Everton registered a complaint with the force.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Sports World News
