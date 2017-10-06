Kremlin warns US against restrictions on Russian media

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin is warning that Moscow could respond quid pro quo if Washington restricts operations of Russian news outlets in the United States.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Friday that Russian state-funded RT television network and Sputnik news agency had come under “unprecedented pressure” in the U.S.

RT said it faces a U.S. demand to register as a foreign agent and provide detailed personal data for its staff, the request it said amounts to an attempt to push it out of the U.S. media market.

Peskov warned that if the U.S. hampers the Russian news outlets’ operation in violation of media freedom, “actions on the basis of the principle of reciprocity can’t be excluded.” He added that Russia respects press freedom and treats foreign media equally.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.