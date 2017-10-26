Italy’s new electoral law approved over 5-Star opposition

ROME (AP) — Italian lawmakers have given final approval to a new electoral law that aims to make Italy more governable by encouraging coalition-building, especially among small parties.

The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, which has set its sights on national office in next year’s election, had fiercely opposed the legislation since it has ruled out forming alliances and would likely suffer as a result.

The law, which passed the lower house last month and cleared the Senate on Thursday 214-61 with one abstention, calls for a combination of seats assigned by a majority system based on colleges and proportional voting.

During this week’s voting, the 5-Stars protested by wearing blindfolds, saying the college system amounted to asking Italians to vote “blind.”

The 5-Star leaders have urged President Sergio Mattarella not to sign the bill.

